Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $34,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $126,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth about $66,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 394.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,988,000 after buying an additional 569,258 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 62.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,357,000 after buying an additional 254,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 343.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after buying an additional 199,666 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

