Raymond James & Associates Acquires 692 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $30,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Guggenheim cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

Shares of ZBH opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

