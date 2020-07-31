Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) to Issue GBX 25 Dividend

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,666 ($20.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.60 million and a P/E ratio of 34.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,469.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,587.84. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 13.88 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,470 ($30.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

RAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($31.93) price target (up previously from GBX 2,425 ($29.84)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,730 ($21.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,485 ($18.27) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,470 ($18.09) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,982.50 ($24.40).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.