Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21).

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.20 price objective (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

RRC opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Range Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.