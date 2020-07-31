Quest Diagnostics Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.84.

NYSE:DGX opened at $126.76 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

