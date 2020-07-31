QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $91.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,233 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,983,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after acquiring an additional 760,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

