QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded at Edward Jones

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 74.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,983,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after buying an additional 760,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

