Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,139,000 after purchasing an additional 476,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 427,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 102.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 787,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 399,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

