Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $24.65 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

