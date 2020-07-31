Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of VCRA opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $353,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

