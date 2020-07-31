Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Increased by Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCRB. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

