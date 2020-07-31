Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

SGEN stock opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $187.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,737,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $4,377,708.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,655,117.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

