Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Lifted by Analyst

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

PDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

