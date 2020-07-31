Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Polaris Industries Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.