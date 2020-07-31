Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

NYSE OMF opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.40. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,736,000 after buying an additional 230,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,165,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after buying an additional 367,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 82.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 495,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 203,589 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

