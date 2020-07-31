Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for NCR in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NCR opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 120.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NCR by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NCR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,095,000 after buying an additional 76,237 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

