Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mvb Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mvb Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Mvb Financial stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. Mvb Financial has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mvb Financial by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mvb Financial by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mvb Financial in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

