Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Lifted by Analyst

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

NYSE LH opened at $194.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.