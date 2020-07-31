Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 2,104,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

