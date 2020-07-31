Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Raised by Analyst

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2020 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

HON opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $7,324,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

