Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. Lifted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Barrington Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HSTM. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.39 million, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.