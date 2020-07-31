Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc Issued By Cormark (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$37.10 million during the quarter.

KNT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$6.70 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

In other news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.