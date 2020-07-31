Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for DexCom, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.95.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $431.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.41. DexCom has a 1-year low of $138.28 and a 1-year high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 345.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $6,653,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,735,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total value of $2,067,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total value of $654,211.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,998,773.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

