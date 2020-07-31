Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Community Health Systems Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 2,366,358 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,066,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 664,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 360,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.