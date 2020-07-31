Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Altria Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

