Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.13). Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

Shares of GBT opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 984,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,801,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 389,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,274,000.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $4,186,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,018,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $6,726,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.