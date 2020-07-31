Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $535.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $540.06. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.48.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.