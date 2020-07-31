Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Beigene Ltd Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beigene in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.38) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($5.42). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beigene’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($5.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($5.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($21.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($17.67) EPS.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $207.34 on Wednesday. Beigene has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $256.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.99. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 2,800 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $478,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,380,415 shares in the company, valued at $235,816,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $906,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,330,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,254,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,633 shares of company stock worth $35,033,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 208.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

