Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Raised by Analyst

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for 89bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.99). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.04) EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $6,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other 89bio news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 109,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

