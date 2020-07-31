Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Encompass Health Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $1,618,093.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,337,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

