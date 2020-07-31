Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cognex Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cognex in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $66.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cognex by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.