Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

WAT opened at $212.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.69 and a 200 day moving average of $199.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 376.47% and a net margin of 22.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,304,000 after acquiring an additional 269,768 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Waters by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,229,000 after buying an additional 230,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,656,000 after buying an additional 161,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

