Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.31.

PEG stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

