Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $25.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $960.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages have commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

