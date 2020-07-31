Proofpoint’s (PFPT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFPT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.38. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $115.51.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $12,895,687.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,132,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,677.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,982 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $14,617,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 26.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $302,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

