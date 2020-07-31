Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.27-5.48 EPS.

Shares of PG opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

