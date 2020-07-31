Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.