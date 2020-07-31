Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Somerville Kurt F’s 9th Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $6,181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $131.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.