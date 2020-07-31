Premium Brands Holdings Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.50 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

PBH opened at C$95.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$62.79 and a one year high of C$102.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,266.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,937,412.28.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

