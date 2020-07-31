PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,524 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wheatland Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PPL by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc now owns 14,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in PPL by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 82,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in PPL by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

