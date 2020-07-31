Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Buys £42,000 in Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Andrew Bell bought 4,200,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($51,685.95).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. Power Metal Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

Separately, First Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Metal Resources in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

