Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Mark W. Joslin Sells 265 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $82,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,394,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $314.94 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Pool by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,562,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

