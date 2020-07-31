POLYMETAL INTL/S to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. POLYMETAL INTL/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.05.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

