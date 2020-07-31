Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Trading 1.4% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $108.98 and last traded at $106.78, 47,318 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 643,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.26.

The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,019,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after buying an additional 97,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -114.55 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Polaris Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.