POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) versus Xilinx (OTCMKTS:XLNX) Head to Head Contrast

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Xilinx alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xilinx and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 3 9 8 1 2.33 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xilinx presently has a consensus target price of $99.24, indicating a potential downside of 11.29%. POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 251.29%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Xilinx.

Risk & Volatility

Xilinx has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 25.07% 33.25% 17.39% POET Technologies N/A -127.05% -87.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xilinx and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.16 billion 8.60 $792.72 million $3.35 33.39 POET Technologies $4.43 million 28.21 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -10.68

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xilinx beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.