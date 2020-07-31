PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $106.27 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.