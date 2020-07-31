Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.00, 673,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,209,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 90,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $732,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,601,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,174,671.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 835,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PSTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,674 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

