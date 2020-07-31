Pitcairn Co. Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 29,148 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 16,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

