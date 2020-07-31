Pitcairn Co. Takes $444,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 35,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,308,648.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $109,156.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,338.

GO opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.