Pitcairn Co. Sells 997 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,894,000 after purchasing an additional 608,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $78,454,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.14. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.